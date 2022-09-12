FGTS birthday loot scam: see how to prevent yourself | Economy



Service Time Guarantee Fund – Reproduction

Published 09/11/2022 17:30

Users of social networks say they are suffering blows with the anniversary withdrawal of the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS), a modality offered by Caixa Econômica Federal. Similar incidents had already happened with the extraordinary looting. This type of scam follows the same recipe: the criminal, with a name and CPF number, registers at Caixa with another phone number and email, creates a new account and manages to withdraw or make loans.

The scam is usually only identified when the person, who has not yet registered with Caixa, tries to access one of the applications offered by the bank and realizes that the CPF number is linked to an unknown email.

In this case, the bank advises you to file a dispute request at one of the branches, carrying your CPF and photo ID.

It is also necessary to be careful with calls in which the scammer claims to be an employee of Caixa, and offers options related to the FGTS birthday withdrawal. To complete the alleged transaction, the person’s data is requested, which will be used to enter the account and move the available amounts.

The bank also reinforces that workers have access to the FGTS application, telephone 4004-0104 (capitals and metropolitan regions) and 0800-104-0104 (other regions), in addition to branches. See Caixa’s recommendations of what to do in each case of a scam.

Situations with suspected looting

When there is a withdrawal effected, not recognized by the worker, the deadline for completing the analysis of the calculation is up to 60 calendar days, counted from the date of formalization of the registration of the request, due to the need to obtain information also from the financial institution to to which the resources were forwarded.

If the contestation is valid, the amounts are refunded to the FGTS account and the registration data updated based on the information provided by the worker, after due verification, with the cancellation of the option for the birthday withdrawal.

Situations involving change of modality

The request for verification of evidence of fraud in the adhesion to the FGTS birthday withdrawal may be formalized by the worker, at any Caixa unit, by the holder of the linked account or legal representative.

If the withdrawal has not yet been carried out, Caixa returns the worker’s withdrawal option and instructs the request to investigate fraud. The deadline for completing the analysis of the calculation is up to 15 business days, counted from the date of formalization of the registration of the request.

Situations in which there is anticipation of withdrawal

After analyzing the investigation carried out by Caixa, if it is found that there is evidence of fraud in the use of the anniversary withdrawal as a guarantee in the credit operation, the bank cancels the contracted guarantee, including the transfers programmed to the financial institution referring to the irregular operation and proceeds the release of locked values. Completion of the membership contestation form is required to determine evidence of fraud.

In a statement, Caixa informed that it “continuously improves the security criteria for accessing its applications and financial transactions, observing the best market practices and the necessary evolutions when observing the way of operating fraudsters and scammers”.

The form is necessary for the formalization of the aforementioned contestation of adhesion to the anniversary withdrawal or even the withdrawal eventually carried out, in addition to containing the necessary information for analysis of evidence of fraud, in addition to the notification of the police authority when applicable.

Check out how to prevent scams

– Use only the bank’s official channels to seek information and access services, never sharing personal data, login user and password;

– Caixa emphasizes that it does not call or send an email, SMS or WhatsApp requesting an update of registration data. If the customer receives such messages on behalf of the Cashier, he must not respond. The complaint can be made by sending a message to [email protected];

– Passwords and cards are personal and non-transferable. Thus, it is recommended that bank passwords should not be available on cell phones or computers;

– Clients should not accept help from strangers, even within agencies. If they need assistance, they should always look for a properly identified Caixa employee.

What is the birthday loot

The FGTS birthday withdrawal, established by Law 13.932/19, allows the worker to withdraw part of the balance of his FGTS account in the month of his birthday. If the worker is fired, he will only be able to withdraw the amount referring to the termination fine and will not be able to withdraw the full amount from the account.

Adherence is optional and those who do not opt ​​for the modality remain in the standard system of withdrawal-termination, in which the worker, when dismissed without just cause, is entitled to full withdrawal from the FGTS account, including the termination fine, when due. This is the standard modality in which the worker enters the FGTS.

In addition, those who opt for the FGTS birthday withdrawal can contract a loan from qualified financial institutions, using the amount as a guarantee.

How to apply for the birthday withdrawal

Anyone who wants to join the modality can apply through the FGTS application, the FGTS website or Caixa’s internet banking.

Membership can be made from the first day of the anniversary month, being available for three months. Currently, the withdrawal is released for those born in July, August and September.