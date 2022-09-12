FIA explains why Italian GP ended with safety car







THE FIA explained why he did not restart the Italian GP from formula 1which ended under a safety car this Sunday, having Max Verstappen as a winner and Charles Leclercrepresenting the home team, in second.

The Red Bull driver was leading the race after Ferrari’s pole position made a second pit stop to switch his compounds to a new set of soft tyres. He was slowly closing in on Verstappen, who was executing a one-stop strategy on medium tires, when Daniel Ricciardo stopped his McLaren between Lesmo’s two corners with the car in gear.

The car could not be moved behind the barriers and required a crane to lift it from the side of the road.

While the leaders stopped to put on new tires in anticipation of a restart, the race remained under safety car conditions until the end, drawing frustration from both Leclerc and Verstappen’s team principal Christian Horner.

“There was enough time to start the race,” Horner told sky. “I think they took the wrong car, they took George Russell.”

The FIA ​​has now explained why the race ended cautiously, stating that the severity of the incident was not great enough to warrant a red flag.

The Safety Car Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18, Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C42, Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT03, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

An FIA spokesperson said: “Although every effort was made to recover car No 3 quickly and resume the race, the situation developed and marshals were unable to put the car in neutral and push it onto the road. of escape.

“As the safety of the recovery operation is our only priority and the incident was not significant enough to warrant a red flag, the race ended with the safety car following the procedures agreed between the FIA ​​and all competitors.

“The timing of the safety car period within a race has no bearing on this procedure.”

Leclerc admitted that the safety car interruption did not unduly alter the outcome of his race.

“I wish we could finish running, but unfortunately we were second in that place because of what happened before,” he said.

Questioned by motorsport.com to explain what happened, Ricciardo said he had not been warned that the car was about to shut down, explaining that “there was nothing I could do”.

“He just hung up,” he said. “I didn’t feel any warning signs, I was on Lesmo 1 and then nothing. And because it was off, I was on gear.

“So I tried to stop on the inside, outside the race line, obviously to a safe area as quickly as possible, but I couldn’t see anywhere I could stop so I had to stop on the grass and that was it.

“I tried to get out of the car as quickly as possible and do what I could, but obviously I heard at the end that the race ended like this with the safety car. So a shame for the race, but nothing I could do.”

The previous Formula 3 race was red flagged for a crash involving Kush Maini and Brad Benavides on the exit of Lesmo 2, with the MP Motorsport car spinning into the bow of its rival Carlin.

This ultimately determined the championship in favor of ART driver Victor Martins, who lost just one place to a five-second penalty for violating track limits and was therefore ranked fourth.

