FIFA 23: highest overall; Benzema leader and Neymar is eleventh | fifa

EA revealed this Monday the ratings of the 23 players with the highest overall in FIFA 23. Frenchman Karim Benzema, from Real Madrid, leads the list. He has the highest overall among those released, with 91. Robert Lewandowski, from Barcelona, ​​appears behind, but with the same 91 average. PSG’s Mbappé, Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne and PSG’s Lionel Messi also have 91 overall, but appear behind Benzema in that order. Neymar is the best placed Brazilian, with 91 overall, ranking eleventh. According to the official website, Neymar has dropped five positions since the last edition of the game.