FIFA 23: highest overall; Benzema leader and Neymar is eleventh | fifa

EA revealed this Monday the ratings of the 23 players with the highest overall in FIFA 23. Frenchman Karim Benzema, from Real Madrid, leads the list. He has the highest overall among those released, with 91. Robert Lewandowski, from Barcelona, appears behind, but with the same 91 average. PSG’s Mbappé, Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne and PSG’s Lionel Messi also have 91 overall, but appear behind Benzema in that order. Neymar is the best placed Brazilian, with 91 overall, ranking eleventh. According to the official website, Neymar has dropped five positions since the last edition of the game.
Neymar in FIFA 23 — Photo: FIFA 23
Casemiro, from Real Madrid is the fifteenth, with an overall 89. Alisson, from Liverpool, appears just behind in the ranking, also with an average of 89. Ederson, from Manchester City is the eighteenth with the same 89 in overall and Marquinhos, from PSG ends the list with an average of 88.
Benzema has 91 overall in FIFA 23 — Photo: FIFA 23
FIFA 23: see EA Sports football game announcement trailer
FIFA 23 will be released on September 30th for PlayStation 5 (PS5), PlayStation 4 (PS4), Xbox Series S/X, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.