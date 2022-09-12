Find out who should receive the precatories of R$ 21 billion this month

More than 196,000 Brazilians are entitled to receive precatories, which already total R$ 21 billion. The individual values ​​can be consulted through the websites of the federal courts. Justice will release the money soon, so stay tuned to know who should receive.

The Federal Justice Council (CJF) recently released the release of money for the payment of precatories. The announcement was made in August. Since then, many Brazilians were waiting the start of the consultation to find out whether or not they will receive something in this round of payments.

Receive the precatories

In all, there are 115,392 lawsuits for debts of the Union with individuals or legal entities. The precatories refer to values ​​that exceed 60 minimum wages. Despite the payment announcement, each Regional Court sets its own schedule. THE Query must be done on the official website of the court of the respective state where the case is being made.

Payment is made through Caixa Econômica Federal and Banco do Brasil. The money is deposited in the plaintiff’s account. All people who won actions against the Union with a payment order between July 2, 2020 and July 1, 2021 must receive the precatories.

To check whether or not you will receive any amount, just access the page of the Regional Court of the state and indicate the case number. It is necessary to inform the author’s CPF and the full name of the lawyer. The payment must be released until the end of this month.

Check the amount that will be paid in each region:

TRF of the 1st Region (DF, MG, GO, TO, MT, BA, PI, MA, PA, AM, AC, RR, RO, AP)

Overall: BRL 10.8 billion, divided by 27,308 processes and 42,877 beneficiaries

Social Security/Welfare: BRL 2.6 billion divided by 16,556 processes and 22,191 beneficiaries

TRF of the 2nd Region (RJ and ES)

General: BRL 2.7 billion, divided by 9,983 processes and 16,176 beneficiaries

Social security/assistance: R$ 1 billion divided by 5,303 processes and 8,846 beneficiaries

TRF of the 3rd Region (SP and MS)

General: BRL 4.6 billion, divided by 31,752 processes and 43,872 beneficiaries

Social Security/Welfare: BRL 4.2 billion divided by 28,024 processes and 38,372 beneficiaries

TRF of the 4th Region (RS, PR and SC)

Overall: BRL 3.4 billion, divided by 26,227 processes and 42,305 beneficiaries

Social Security/Welfare: BRL 2.8 billion divided by 958 processes and 29,352 beneficiaries

TRF of the 5th Region (PE, CE, AL, SE, RN and PB)

Overall: BRL 3.3 billion, divided by 20,122 processes and 50,789 beneficiaries

Social security/assistance: R$ 517 million divided by 3,372 processes and 5,838 beneficiaries.