Finger test indicates who you are and how people see you

The anatomy of the fingers is similar, but not identical. Their size and different types can give signals about our personality. Some people take this so seriously that, before starting a relationship, they take a good look at the other person’s hands. Want to learn too? Follow the test of the little fingers.

Of the five, the analysis takes into account the size of the index finger, followed by the middle finger, ring finger, and little finger. Biology explains that the high rates of testosterone are attached to the shorter index finger. See everything you can say about their length and the personality of the person being analyzed.

finger test

Before explaining what each size indicates, look at the image below and try to find which one most closely matches the structure of your hand. Take a good look before moving on to our explanations:

Forefinger longer than the ring finger

You are a leader who thinks and acts fast. He has confidence and intelligence. Also, he is a great person to give advice to friends. It has a more nature balanced.

Ring finger longer than the index finger

Confidence is also your strong point, but there is more to it: you are a very calculating person. You like to be realistic and practical, so there are few things that can put you off. He always has a plan to put into action and resolves things in the best way possible. And detail: in the shortest amount of time for being so skillful.

Index finger and ring finger in the same length

Your life is balanced. The tendency is for you to be a reliable, loyal, kind and very organized person. Charity is part of who you are. It’s no wonder that people love being on your side so much and trust you with secrets because they know they can trust your secrecy.