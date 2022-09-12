First live-action movie teaser receives a shower of dislikes on YouTube

Preview of the new movie has already passed 1 million dislikes

During the D23 Exponews event disneythe first preview of the live action in The Little Mermaidwhich will have Halle Bailey like Ariel. While many people were enchanted by the young woman’s voice, the video is being the target of an avalanche of dislikes on Youtube.

On the studio’s official channel, the new trailer already has a total of 9 million views. In interactions, 328,000 users liked the video, so a total of 1.1 million clicked the Dislike button until the moment.

In addition to a clear campaign to deny the video, the comments also seem to be hijacked by random jokes that follow the same phenomenon of morbiuswith most users saying that their favorite moments from the trailer are actually lines from other movies.

Of course, the negative reaction is not unanimous, and you can find a lot of people who loved the new trailer on social media. At the twitter, for example, a fan went on to compile reaction videos of parents presenting the trailer to their children. The examples are usually of black children, who are quite happy to see the look of the new Ariel. Check out an example of these videos below:

In any case, the debut of The Little Mermaid takes place May 2023 at the movies.

Enjoy and check it out: