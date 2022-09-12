First trailer makes references to the past

Ubisoft released, this Saturday (10), the first official video of Assassin’s Creed Mirage. This time, the focus will be on action and adventure, without so much emphasis on RPG systems, it seems.

Again, players will control a character who is chosen by the Brotherhood and goes from a novice to a master as the story progresses. Apparently, the new game will return to the roots of the series in several ways.

Set in Baghdad, Assassin’s Creed Mirage stars Bassim (prior to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla). The Brotherhood itself should be given plenty of prominence in the story, as revealed through the trailer. Also, during Assassin’s Creed 2022 Showcase, it was confirmed that stealth will indeed be an important part of the experience. Even the CGI preview made references to Ezio-era games, for example.

In a way, this was to be expected. After all, the Mirage-related leaks already hinted that this would be the case. Long-time fans may therefore consider returning to the franchise if they don’t like the model of the latest trilogy so much.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage will be released in 2023. For now, the exact release date and platforms have not been confirmed.

Other Assassin’s Creed games

The latest expansion for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla was also revealed by Ubisoft this Saturday (10). Just titled Assassin’s Creed Valhalla — The Last Chapter, the expansion in question is free and ties up some loose ends of Eivor’s journey, which will meet with important characters in this last chapter.

Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade is a brand new open world mobile game set in China that will allow players to create their own character. It’s the first time players will be able to create their own character from scratch in a game in the series, as revealed in the Assassin’s Creed 2022 Showcase.

Also with the title “Codename” added to a color, Assassin’s Creed Codename Red is yet another game in development. The focus, in this case, will be Japan. “shinobi” elements were promised for the title.

Assassin’s Creed Codename Hexe is in development by Ubisoft Montreal, being the last of the titles with “Codename” in the title.

Another Assassin’s Creed mobile game is in development for Netflix. This is a different project from the aforementioned Codename Jade. For now, there are no further details available.

Finally, an important revelation: Assassin’s Creed Infinity isn’t exactly a game. It is, in fact, a “hub” that “will bring players together in a meaningful way”. Ubisoft is currently studying ways to launch online games that are integrated with Infinity.