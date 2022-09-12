Flamengo fans take the foot of the star of Dorival Jr’s team: “It still hasn’t packed”

Going through a great phase of the season, not everything is a party for Flamengo, which is in the Libertadores final and is taking great strides to play in the grand final of the Copa do Brasil: they beat São Paulo, in Morumbi, 3-1.

However, some players are targets of criticism by the red-black fans on social networks. It’s the attacker Everton Chivesex-Benfica, hired at the golden weight with titleholder status, but who, so far, has not been playing as expected by the fans of the giant from Rio de Janeiro.

On social media, some fans charge Everton Cebolinha football. The player was selected against Goias, but neither did he during the time he was on the field. In the second half, he ended up being substituted, giving way to Matheus França, who was the net.

Everton Cebolinha arrived at Flamengo this season, along with Benfica. To have the player, Flamengo paid more than R$ 70 million from the Portuguese club. Since then, the striker has scored just one goal with the Rio de Janeiro colors.

Flamengo fans take Everton Cebolinha’s foot