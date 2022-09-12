Flamengo fans take the foot of the star of Dorival Jr’s team: “It still hasn’t packed”

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago Sports Comments Off on Flamengo fans take the foot of the star of Dorival Jr’s team: “It still hasn’t packed” 1 Views

Brazilian football

Flamengo continues in the hunt for Palmeiras

Wagner Oliveira

Per Wagner Oliveira

Sao Paulo v Flamengo - Brazilian 2022
© 2022 Getty Images, Getty Images South AmericaSao Paulo v Flamengo – Brazilian 2022
Wagner Oliveira

Going through a great phase of the season, not everything is a party for Flamengo, which is in the Libertadores final and is taking great strides to play in the grand final of the Copa do Brasil: they beat São Paulo, in Morumbi, 3-1.

However, some players are targets of criticism by the red-black fans on social networks. It’s the attacker Everton Chivesex-Benfica, hired at the golden weight with titleholder status, but who, so far, has not been playing as expected by the fans of the giant from Rio de Janeiro.

On social media, some fans charge Everton Cebolinha football. The player was selected against Goias, but neither did he during the time he was on the field. In the second half, he ended up being substituted, giving way to Matheus França, who was the net.

Everton Cebolinha arrived at Flamengo this season, along with Benfica. To have the player, Flamengo paid more than R$ 70 million from the Portuguese club. Since then, the striker has scored just one goal with the Rio de Janeiro colors.

Flamengo fans take Everton Cebolinha’s foot

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

He plays very little at Palmeiras, but goes to Qatar and earns 500 thousand reais a month

He played a crucial role in winning two consecutive Libertadores titles. September 11, 2022 · …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved