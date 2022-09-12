Flamengo needs to take care of the holders like gold for the cups – 09/12/2022

Dorival Júnior added four starters, plus goalkeeper Santos, to face Goiás in Serrinha: David Luiz, Léo Pereira, Thiago Maia and Everton Ribeiro. The defenders and the midfielder did not play against Vélez Sarsfield in the fourth, shirt seven went to sacrifice with the clear intention of delivering creativity to the midfield.

It didn’t work and the collective performance was only reasonable in the 1-1 draw. What had already been drawing attention since the hard-fought victory over Botafogo at Nílton Santos Stadium was wide open against Jair Ventura’s team: the reserves, especially in the offensive sector , are far from maintaining the level of the holders.

Victor Hugo wavers and is natural for his 18 years. It was absurd to carry the “B team” on the back, while Marinho and Everton Cebolinha produced almost nothing with their well-known cuts inside in an attempt to finish. To make matters worse, Arturo Vidal shows signs that he is physically feeling the transition to the tough Brazilian calendar and his performance has also dropped.

If Diego’s goal had the luck of the stumble that put the clumsy finish far from Santos’ reach, Flamengo again found the tie with a half-random goal after a corner and confusion in the area, as well as against Ceará. This time Léo Pereira disputed the ball with the goalkeeper Tadeu and, in the rest, Matheus França pushed it to the net. VAR confirmed that there was no foul called by the field referee.

Getting back to nine points from the leader and virtual champion Palmeiras, it’s time to focus on what matters to Dorival Júnior’s team until the end of 2022: the cups. And given the gap between holders and reserves, the coach must treat like gold the team that was the biggest find of the season.

Saints; Rodinei, David Luiz, Léo Pereira and Filipe Luís; Thiago Maia, João Gomes, Everton Ribeiro; From Arrascaeta; Gabriel and Pedro. The 4-3-1-2 that “debuted” in the 7-1 against Tolima, a game that will be marked as the great turning point if the year is of titles, or just of the Libertadores tri.

But “ground zero” was the 2-1 over Santos in Vila Belmiro, with Everton Ribeiro for the first time being used further back on the right, as one of the midfielders on the side of the diamond, and Arrascaeta, Gabigol and Pedro creating in attack from the inside the winning goal.

This is the team for fourth against São Paulo and, confirming the vacancy in the decision, also for the final games of the national knockout on October 12th and 19th and, mainly, for the battle of Guayaquil against Athletico de Felipão.

In the Brazilian, just to maintain the rhythm of the game, but without the responsibility of carrying the team on his back, wearing himself out and running the risk of suffering a muscle injury. It remains for Flamengo to manage the G-4, at least until it is known whether or not it will be guaranteed a spot in the group stage of the next edition of Libertadores. If he wins the Copa do Brasil, he will be able to dedicate himself entirely, for ten days, to the continental final.

The dream of the triple crown is for a season in which the choices and planning are well aligned from the beginning and the cast delivers a befitting performance. 2022 is undergoing recovery after the “Paulo Sousa Era” disaster and so needs to be treated by the club.