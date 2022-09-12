Fluminense counts on ‘return’ of weight against Corinthians to go to the final of the Copa do Brasil

O Fluminense entered the field last Saturday night, the 10th, to face the Strengthat Maracanã, in a duel valid for the 26th round of the Brazilian championship. O Orange Tricolor got the better and won 2-1.

There were those who were even happier with the match, in addition to the result. the argentinian striker German Canotop scorer Fluminense and the world in the 2022 season, came from four matches without hitting the net, but he was the author of the two winning goals.

“pipe It’s very good, but I don’t think I was lacking confidence. He’s very confident in what he does. Tuned relationship between us since the Vasco“, extolled the technician Fernando Dinizin a press conference after the confrontation.

“Today before the game we were talking about not thinking too much if the ball doesn’t go in. Last week the ball went into training. How many games has it not decided? Goals it scores, delivery, tactical part”, he added.

HEAVY CHALLENGE

With the “return” of a pipe gunner, the Fluminense prepares to enter the field this Thursday (15), at 20h, to face the Corinthiansaway from home, for the return game of the semifinals of the Brazil’s Cup. At Maracanã, the duel ended 2-2.