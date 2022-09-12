Focus Report: Inflation expectations continue to fall and GDP to rise

The financial market has once again reduced inflation expectations for 2022 and 2023 and raised the projection for growth in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for both this year and next, show data from the Focus Report released this Monday (12). ) by the Central Bank.

It was the eleventh consecutive week of decline in the projection for the IPCA (Broad Consumer Price Index) this year and the fourth for next year. For 2022, there are also 11 straight weeks of high projections for the GDP estimate in 2022 and the second high forecast for the growth of the economy in 2023.

According to financial institutions consulted weekly by the BC, expectations for this year’s IPCA rose from 6.61% a week ago to 6.40%. For 2023, the projection dropped from 5.27% to 5.17%.

For the second week in a row, however, the IPCA projection for 2024 rose, from 3.43% last week to 3.47% this week.

GDP, exchange rate and interest

The forecast for GDP growth rose from 2.26% to 2.39% this year and from 0.47% to 0.50% in 2023.

The estimate for the dollar has also been stable for seven weeks, with a forecast price of R$5.20 per US$1.

For the twelfth week in a row, Selic forecasts remained at 13.75% per year. For 2023, the expectation was maintained at 11.25%.

