Football in England returns with tributes to the Queen and concern for safety; Arsenal’s match postponed by UEFA

Football begins to resume in England after days of mourning for the confirmation of the death of Queen Elizabeth II; Arsenal have their Europa League match suspended

Football starts to make a comeback this week in England following the suspension of games over the weekend against National mourning after the death of Queen Elizabeth II. In a statement this Monday (12), the English Football League, organizer of the Championshipannounced that the matches will return this Tuesday (13).

“There will be a minute of silence before the games, black armbands to be worn by participants, flags at half-mast and the National Anthem being played in the stadiums,” wrote the EFL, which confirmed that it also had a ‘national policing plan already in operation’.

There is an expectation of an announcement by the Premier League about the resumption of matches. The league that organizes the Premier League confirmed in the early hours of last Friday that it had suspended all games for the 7th round, which were scheduled for the weekend.

The organization indicated that ‘further updates on games during the period of mourning will be provided in due course’.

Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral will take place next Monday, September 19, which would not affect the Premier League as the two-week break in the calendar for national team games starts on the same day.

But the matches scheduled for the days between the 16th and 18th of September are threatened. Police resources will be needed for the days leading up to the funeral and this means that football matches may not be held for security reasons.

Rangers’ Champions League clash with Napoli, which was scheduled to be played on Tuesday, was moved to Wednesday because of the necessary resources, while the Queen’s coffin, due to be taken to London on Tuesday, will still be in Scotland.

The coffin will be at Westminster Hall in central London from Thursday to Sunday, and that puts matches in the London area in doubt, especially those scheduled for Sunday.

Chelsea v Liverpool could, logistically at least, go forward a day and be played on Saturday, but Arsenal, who will be in Europa League action on Thursday night, will only be able to play on Sunday.

There is an increase in demand for the police apparatus to accompany the hundreds of thousands of people expected to visit Westminster Hall over the weekend, as well as those arriving in the capital to line the streets for the procession scheduled for Monday, which will overwhelm the police.

And the matches of European competitions?

There has been speculation in the English press that this week’s engagements for English clubs in UEFA competition could be cancelled. However, matches are still expected to go ahead as scheduled, with the exception of the Rangers game, which has been moved to Wednesday.

Chelsea v Salzburg are unlikely to be affected, although Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin is being moved from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall in an official procession on Wednesday.

Uefa confirmed on Monday that the match between Arsenal and PSV Eindhoven, which would be played on Thursday, for the Europa League, has been postponed.

“UEFA today announced that the Europa League match between Arsenal and PSV Eindhoven, originally played on Thursday 15 September, has been postponed with a new date to be communicated in due course.

This is due to severe limitations on police resources and organizational issues related to the ongoing events surrounding the national mourning for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.”