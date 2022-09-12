‘Forgotten’ hero is decisive in Athletico-PR and praised by Felipão; Look

O Atletico-PR had a poor start to the season under manager Albert valentine. After his departure, the club opted for the arrival of the experienced Felipe – who would come, initially, to occupy another position in the Drilling.

After that time, one thing is certain: Felipe and Atletico-PR they made a good pair. The team is in the final Liberators cup and fight at the top of the table in Championship Brazilian. Therefore, it became one of the main surprises of the year.

For many, casting is also a determining factor in current performance. As with any team, however, there are ups and downs. Hired last year, midfielder David Terans became one of the main parts of the Hurricane.

Despite this, it has lost a bit of space in recent games and has been used practically as a 12th player. terans was decisive in scoring the goal that classified the athletic the end of Liberators and, this Sunday, the 11th, he helped the team to tie the duel against Avaí.

“O terans entered the game of Liberators and gave us the scoring goal. He came in today and also scored. We analyze the players and Terans has been very useful and valuable to the team every time he takes the field”, praised Felipe in a press conference after the match.