FSB poll: Lula leads with 41% in the 1st round and has a 13-point advantage over Bolsonaro in the 2nd

Former President Lula (PT) leads the electoral race with 41% of voting intentions in the first round, according to the new round of the survey by the FSB Research institute, released this Monday 12.

In this monitoring, Jair Bolsonaro (PL) has 35% and Ciro Gomes (PDT) has 9%. Next up is Simone Tebet (MDB) with 7%. There are still 1% mentions of Soraya Thronicke and Felipe D’avila (New). Together, all other candidates account for 1%.

This Monday’s results, when compared to the previous survey, fluctuated within the margin of error. A week ago, when the last round was released by the FSB, Lula had 42%, Bolsonaro 34%, Ciro 8% and Tebet 6%.

second round

The institute also monitored second-round scenarios. On them, when Lula is mentioned as an option, he appears in front of opponents. In disputes without the PT, Bolsonaro appears defeated.

In the main monitored dispute, between Lula and Bolsonaro, the former captain adds up to only 38% of the voting intentions and would be 13 points behind Lula, who has 51%.

The PT would also win Ciro Gomes and Simone Tebet. Against the former minister, the victory would be by 46% to 35%. Against the senator, Lula would win by 48% to 34%.

Bolsonaro, in turn, would be defeated by both opponents. Against Ciro, the ex-captain has 38% of the preference, against 50% of the pedestrian. The senator gathers 48% and would win the current president, who adds up to 40%.

The search

To arrive at the results, the FSB institute heard 2,000 voters by telephone between September 9 and 11. The survey’s margin of error is 2 percentage points and the confidence level is 95%. The research was contracted by the BTG Pactual bank and is registered as BR-06321/2022 at the Superior Electoral Court. See the full:

