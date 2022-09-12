“Full steam…”; Atlético-MG thinks ‘outside the box’ and will launch unprecedented partnership with Hulk

Atlético-MG is ‘off’ on the field this weekend in the Brasileirão. But off the field, the Club continues its work, thinking of new ways to make cash and alleviate the financial problems of the team, which has an expensive squad and still needs to pay debts.

One of the ways to raise more ‘money’ is in an unprecedented partnership revealed by Atlético’s business director, Leandro Figueiredo. According to the manager, the Rooster should launch an unprecedented and exclusive line of play with striker Hulk, one of the idols of the crowd.

“Soon we will have the launch of the Hulk line. We are in full swing. That (United States) is cultural. And the players stay longer at the club. Here in Brazil, when the player arrives, and marketing begins to develop a project , you will need 120 days. With a pandemic problem, it can be more than six months. When you launch, you run the risk of the guy changing clubs”, said the director, in an interview with the Charla Podcast.

The idea is that the line is formed by products such as special shirts, dolls, and other items of the player with the Rooster. However, the products should not have Marvel’s superhero Hulk, due to difficulties in licensing talks with the producer. This season, Hulk scored 26 goals in 42 games and continues to be the highlight of the Club.