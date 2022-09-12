‘Fully justified trip’, says Ernesto Araújo about Bolsonaro’s trip to Elizabeth II’s funeral

Former Foreign Minister believes that going to the United Kingdom is important to strengthen relations with Brazil

Jair Bolsonaro (PL) announced that he will attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II



The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) confirmed that he will go to England to attend the Queen’s funeral Elizabeth II next Monday, the 19th, and the following day he will speak at the opening of the General Assembly of UN, in New York. To analyze this moment in Brazilian foreign policy, Jornal da Manhã, from Young Pan Newsreceived the former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ernesto Araújo. The former chancellor believes that the trip to the United Kingdom is important to strengthen relations with Brazil: “It is a totally justified trip, we have a deep relationship with the United Kingdom. The United Kingdom was perhaps the first country to recognize the independence of Brazil because on November 11, 1822, when the flag of the empire was first hoisted by ships of the Brazilian navy at the Rio de Janeiro post, there was a British ship that saluted the Brazilian flag with a volley of gunfire. In a way it’s recognition. This is very symbolic, as is the fact that the queen’s last message was to Brazil, on independence day. It’s something that creates that kind of symbolic bond.” Araújo also rejected the idea that the trip would have an electoral purpose to improve the image that the electorate has of Brazilian international relations.

“This international pariah thing never existed in the Bolsonaro government, this is something used only by the Brazilian opposition press. The whole world looks at Brazil differently. Whoever plants the idea that there may be a coup and excessive violence in Brazil is the Brazilian opposition press and this has repercussions abroad. The president’s presence can always show that he is an extremely popular figure in Brazil, as seen on the 7th of September. Brazil is a country that has a presence in the world, probably much greater than in previous years”, defended the former minister. Ernesto Araújo also projected a good relationship between the British head of state and the president of Brazil: “King Charles III comes with an environmental agenda and the issue of the Amazon, which is an evidently very important topic in our foreign policy. So we have to see what tone this can give to British foreign policy. President Bolsonaro has already been with then Prince Charles at a meeting we had in Tokyo, at the enthronement of the Emperor of Japan. It was a very good meeting, Charles was always very respectful of Brazilian sovereignty and willing to cooperate with environmental protection in a smooth and very calm way. So I think that could be a good sign.”

The former Minister of Foreign Affairs pondered that it is very difficult for the trip to change certain stigmas that the Bolsonaro government carries internationally: “Trying is always good. I find it difficult to achieve. We have seen in the international press the idea that there is a risk of a coup or that there is excessive violence in the Brazilian electoral campaign. The president can certainly try to talk to journalists to calm this down. But you never know, there are people who listen and change their minds when faced with reality, others have an agenda. I think you have to try”. Regarding the opening speech of the UN General Assembly, Araújo believes that the speech should focus on the environmental agenda and the defense of democracy: “I imagine this thing of reaffirming the democratic commitment, reaffirming that we are in a moment of total institutional normality, although with great polarization, as they say, but polarization is part of politics. Trying to dispel a little of this and also the environmental theme and other themes that are so present in the world. But it’s difficult when you have an already made image. Even when real images arrive, the human being has a process of cognitive dissonance and doesn’t accept it… It’s difficult, but it’s always an opportunity for people in good faith, when listening to the president, to think what is really happening in Brazil and, based on reputable sources, they can change their position”.