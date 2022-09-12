Future FGTS deposits can be used to buy affordable housing

Starting next year, workers will be able to use future deposits in the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) to purchase affordable housing. On Thursday (8), the Official Diary of the Union published an ordinance authorizing the use of these resources to pay installments under the Casa Verde e Amarela Program. The operation, however, involves risks.

Although the authorization to start the modality is already valid, the measure will take time to reach the borrower. This is because financial institutions will have 120 days to adapt to the new contracting rule and will only start offering this type of contract in February 2023.

The ordinance regulated Law 14,438, enacted by the National Congress in August, after the approval of Provisional Measure 1,107, edited in March. Although the law authorized the use of future FGTS deposits, the measure would only take effect after the regulation defines the rules.

Only families with a gross monthly income of up to R$4,400 will be able to use the mechanism, which can be used to purchase only one property per beneficiary. In practice, the measure institutes a kind of FGTS consignment. Instead of the money deposited monthly going to the worker’s account, it will be deducted to help pay the installments and reduce the debt balance of the popular property faster.

Responsible for the Casa Verde e Amarela Program, the Ministry of Regional Development provided an example of how the measure will work. Until now, a borrower earning BRL 2,000 a month could finance a property with a payment of BRL 440. With the use of the future FGTS, another BRL 160 will be incorporated, making the loan amount rise to BRL 600 without the worker takes more money out of his own pocket.

The measure aims to spawn the stock of idle properties in Casa Verde and Amarela. Currently, about a third of financing is denied due to lack of income capacity. By including future FGTS deposits in the payment of installments, more families will be able to access the housing program.

Scratchs

The decision will be up to the worker, who will not be obliged to adhere to this modality. This type of operation, however, is not without risks. Instead of accumulating the balance in the FGTS and using the money to amortize or pay off the financing, as is currently the case, the employee will have the employer’s future deposits in the Guarantee Fund blocked. The risk is in the case of dismissal.

If the worker loses his job, he will have the debt, which will be levied on higher value installments. If you are unemployed for a long time, in addition to having the house taken, the borrower will be without the FGTS.

In a note, the Ministry of Regional Development informed that the risk of the operations will be assumed by the banks and that the current rule of pause in the payment of benefits for up to six months for those who become unemployed continues to apply. The unpaid amount is incorporated into the outstanding balance, in accordance with the agreement between Caixa Econômica Federal and the FGTS Board of Trustees.

An article in the law authorizes the resumption of the Fundo Garantidor de Habitação Popular, created in 2009 to cover defaults in popular housing programs and suspended in 2016. However, the rules for default cases still need to be edited by resolutions of the Ministry of Development Regional and the FGTS Board of Trustees.

While all the rules are not defined yet, the builders are waiting for information. The Conselho Federal dos Corretores de Imóveis (Cofeci) proposed that the future FGTS also be authorized for the purchase of used popular properties, instead of new units. The Brazilian Chamber of Construction Industry (Cbic) asked the government to insert a limit percentage of future deposits to be blocked. With the introduction of a ceiling, the worker would continue to accumulate balance in the FGTS.