Gagliasso details depression after betraying Gio Ewbank: ‘Difficult phase’

Actor Bruno Gagliasso spoke about the delicate period he lived in his marriage to Giovanna Ewbank. The two separated in 2012 due to a betrayal on the part of the artist.
Bruno, who will be in Santo, a new Netflix production, said he had depression because of Giovanna’s divorce.
0
“It was the most difficult phase of my life. I had depression, I didn’t want to leave the house, I felt ashamed. Part of who I am today as a man is because of what happened. That doesn’t mean I think it’s right”, he told Ela, from the newspaper O Globo.
“We dealt with the truth and were sure that we wanted to be together. We are not mistaken. We discover that there is no such thing as perfection and that we are flesh and blood. But if I could go back, I didn’t want it to have happened,” she commented.