Germán Cano is close to equaling Fred’s best year at Fluminense

It has not been eight months since Germán Cano made his debut for Fluminense, but the relationship between player and club seems to have been going on for years. In his first season in Laranjeiras, the Argentinian has been reaching significant marks, to the point of threatening records of idols like Fred.

This Saturday, when he scored both goals in the 2-1 victory over Fortaleza, at Maracanã, the Argentine reached 33 in the season and was just one of equaling the best year of the historic shirt 9, recently retired. Second top scorer in Fluminense’s history, with 199 goals, Fred lived his best scorer moment in 2011, when he scored 34 times.

In this century, the record holder for goals in a single year is Magno Alves. In 2002, the Tycoon stole the nets on 39 occasions. The one who came closest to the record so far was Washington. Six years later, Coração Valente scored 37 goals, helping Flu reach its first Libertadores final.

With an average of more than one goal every two games, with at least 13 games left for the end of the season – Fluminense can still reach the finals of the Copa do Brasil, which would increase this number -, Cano has everything to set a new record in the orange trees.

SCORNERS WITH THE MOST GOALS IN A SEASON ON FLU

– In this century (2001/2022)

1st – Magno Alves – 2002 – 39 goals

2nd – Washington – 2008 – 37 goals

3rd – Fred – 2011 – 34 goals

4th – Cano 2022 and Tuta – 2005 – 33 goals*

*season in progress.