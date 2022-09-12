Giuliano talks about changing his children’s school after rumors of leaving Corinthians

With a contract until 2023 with Corinthians, Giuliano had his departure from the club aired in recent weeks after taking his children from the school where they studied in the city of São Paulo. The player, however, explained what happened and stated that the rumors are not true.

“I simply moved my children because they arrived at an international school, I moved them to a Brazilian schoolin Portuguese, and then I put them back in the international school”, justified the shirt 11 in an interview in the mixed zone after the 1-1 draw with São Paulo, this Sunday afternoon, at Morumbi.

“I have a mindset to let them learn English, while I still have that privilege. It was just that, there was no probing, no way out. I’m very good here”, continued the alvinegro player.

At Parque São Jorge since August of last season, Giuliano has already played 70 games in his time at the club, 49 of which are included in the starting lineup. In these clashes, the Timão midfielder was directly responsible for seven goals, in addition to having contributed with ten assists.

The next game between Giuliano and Corinthians will be on Thursday, against Fluminense, at Neo Química Arena, valid for the return of the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil. The first leg, played at Maracanã Stadium, in Rio de Janeiro, ended in a 2-2 draw.

See more at: Giuliano.