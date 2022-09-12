Golden retriever dog has the best reaction to getting a new pool: “She’s gone crazy”

In early August, Marisa Bittante shared on her Instagram account a video of her golden retriever going crazy over a swimming pool. In the video, the dog appears frantically jumping into a plastic pool, as if celebrating something. The post garnered hundreds of comments and over 40,000 likes in about a month on the air.

Golden retriever dogs are intelligent dogs that like to learn tricks and swim, but above all they are dogs that need attention and time to spend their energy, and it is this combo that we see in the video posted by Marisa. Where your dog frantically jumps into the water.

Golden breed dogs like to swim (Photo: Illustrative image / Roberto Nickson)

Titled “From a pool to your goldenzineo too”, the video with the dog’s reaction caught the attention of netizens, who filled the post with comments about the pet’s reaction.

Dog jumps into the pool frantically (Photo: Instagram / @marisa_brittante_)

“Looks like she liked it a lot.” said Valeria.

“’Ain’ people look at the size of this baby’s happiness.”, Marinete commented.

“How beautiful, all happy.” says a third comment.

“Oh, happier than a child!” said Michele.

“It lasted exactly 7 minutes with my dog, then it ripped.” comments another user of the social network who also gave her dog a pool to play in.

Video of the dog garnered hundreds of comments (Photo: Instagram / @marisa_brittante_)

Goldens love to play, and for Marisa’s dog, water play is certainly one of her favorites.

See the video shared on Instagram:

Being loyal, golden retrievers are often adopted by families, and they can also be guide dogs for the visually impaired. These animals get along well with anyone, including strangers, and accompany children in various games, as they are animals that like sports and being active.

In August, a female dog named Tippy was spotted swimming with whales in the open sea.

The case took place in Washington (USA), where the dog is known for playing with other marine animals, such as seals and otters, in addition to loving to stay on the beach.

Golden are very active for physical activities (Photo: Illustrative image / Anil Sharma)

Tippy was caught in a video, where she appears with her head out of the water, while swimming in the sea, getting close to the whales and trying to interact with them. Tippy’s owner said this is not the first time the dog has been swimming with whales.

When the owner of the golden noticed the dog was pulling her leash, to go to the sea. “The first time was scary, the second time I grabbed the leash as long as I could but it wasn’t enough. Tippy knocked me to the sand and kept going.” she explains. On social media, there is still a video of Tippy swimming with the whales.