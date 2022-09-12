Gracyanne Barbosa’s sister, Giovanna Jacobina makes her bikini disappear from her butt: “Incredible”

With her body on display, Giovanna Jacobina poses on the beach and makes her bikini disappear in the rear; check out

Sister of Gracyanne Barbosa, Giovanna Jacobina appeared this Sunday (11) enjoying a day at the beach.

Wearing a super low-cut green bikini, the recently graduated veterinarian enjoyed an afternoon at the beach with friends in Rio de Janeiro. The outfit was disappearing on the young woman’s butt, in addition to marking her very thin waist.

“Not bad… lucky to have a happy day with the people I love!“, she wrote in the caption. Giovanna is 23 years old and, in addition to having just graduated, is successful on the web and invests in good shape, as well as her older sister.

The friends also declared themselves in the comments. “Amazing day, amazing people“, wrote one of them. Other followers praised: “Beautiful“, commented one, while another released: “Cat“. Check out:

TOOK OVER

Gracyanne Barbosa she trusted her husband too much Beautiful this Friday (09) and it went wrong.

In a video shared this Friday (09) on her social networks, she appeared during a workout in which her personal held her legs and Beautiful her arms, so she could balance herself without falling.

However, at one point, her husband let go of her arms causing her to lose her balance. When she put her hands on the floor to avoid falling, she ended up falling anyway and laughed a lot afterwards.