Grêmio and Vasco face off with debuts of friends on the edge of the field

The careers of Renato Gaúcho and Jorginho had several points of intersection throughout history, and one more is reserved for today (11), in the duel between Grêmio and Vasco, for Série B of the Brazilian Championship. The reunion between friends, even, has similarities. The match, at Arena do Grêmio, starts at 16:00 (Brasília time).

Former teammates in Flamengo and in the Brazilian team, Renato and Jorginho make their debut on the edge of the lawn at Tricolor gaúcho and Cruzmaltino, respectively, take charge after a period of instability in the teams in the competition and arrive with the mission of achieving access to the elite.

The teams find themselves in similar situations in the competition. Close to the table — the Gauchos have 47 points, in third, and the Cariocas, 45, in fourth — both seek victory after moments of oscillation and want to remain firm in the fight for a spot in the G4.

Greatest idol in Grêmio’s history, Renato Gaúcho was announced on the last day 1, shortly after the dismissal of Roger Machado. He became the board’s “safety ball” at a time when the crisis loomed. This will be his fourth stint in the job.

“Now there are 10 games to go and the objective is to return to the elite, to return to Serie A. That’s why I’m here. I know 90% of Grêmio’s group. I know the club like the back of my hand. I’m sure we’ll work hard to that we can give joy to the fan, no one else deserves to return to Serie A. That’s the goal”, he said, at the presentation press conference.

Renato is part of a select lineup of names who were Libertadores champions as a player in 1983 and as a coach in 2007. On the field, he was still World Cup champion, and Gaucho in 1985 and 1986. Brasil in 2016, the Recopa Sudamericana in 2018, the Gaúcho in 2018, 2019 and 2020 and the Recopa Gaúcha in 2019.

At Vasco, Jorginho was announced on the 6th, to occupy a position considered vacant since the resignation of Maurício Souza, at the end of July. In this period, the assistant Emilio Faro gave the cards on an interim basis.

Despite Faro having had a good start, and having been embraced by the cast and fans, the team had a drop in performance, saw the “fat” for the fifth place decrease and the position in the top four was in check. With a process for SAF underway, the window closed and the pressure for change increasing, the solution was to go to the market in search of a new trainer.

“Regarding my first time here, in 2015, 2016, naturally it was a fantastic period, with a lot of learning (…). It was a wonderful moment, my wish is for it to happen, as it happened, I got it in 2015. But the my goal will be achieved, for us to return to Série A, where Vasco should never have left, due to the potential”, he said.

Jorginho was also a player and coach at the Colina club. He defended Vasco between 2000 and 2001, already in the final stretch of his career, when he mixed performances as a side and midfielder. In São Januário, he was part of the 2000 Brazilian and Mercosul conquests.

He returned to Cruzmaltino in 2015, as a coach, and raised Carioca the following year.

Friendship

Renato Gaúcho and Jorginho were teammates in Flamengo, between 1987 and 1988 — being champions of the Copa União —, and in the Brazilian team, when they played friendlies and the 1990 World Cup.

“Jorginho has been a friend for a long time, we played together in Flamengo, in the Brazilian national team. We were champions together in Flamengo in a team. I’m really rooting for him as a coach, we always talk, especially at the end of the year, that he has the Zico’s naked. He’s a person I like a lot, I’m rooting for him, but not on Sunday”, pointed out Renato, to GZH.

During the presentation at CT Moacyr Barbosa, Jorginho also remembered the bond with Renato, and, in a good mood, joked with the fact that the former striker was “hungry”.

“We played together, it was a wonderful period. 1987 was, for me, one of the best teams I had the opportunity to play for. I spent all of them with Renato, receiving none, because he was very hungry, he dribbled them all (laughs) We have a great friendship, it’s a great respect, a winning guy as a player and as a coach, he’s already had important achievements. (…) Debuting in a very important game for Renato and for me, two teams that are attending the G4 constantly and that will remain… I’m sure these teams will rise”, indicated Jorginho.

DATASHEET

GRÊMIO X VASCO

Competition: Campeonato Brasileiro Série B

Place: Arena do Gremio, in Porto Alegre (RS)

Day and hour: September 11, 2022, Sunday, at 4 pm (Brasilia time)

Referee: Raphael Claus (FIFA / SP)

assistants: Danilo Ricardo Simon Manis (FIFA/SP) and Alex Ang Ribeiro (FIFA/SP)

VAR: Rodrigo Guarizo Ferreira do Amaral (VAR-FIFA/SP)

GUILD: Brenno; Edilson, Geromel, Bruno Alves and Diogo Barbosa; Villasanti, Bitello and Campaz; Guilherme, Biel and Diego Souza. Technician: Renato Gaucho.

VASCO: Thiago Rodrigues; Léo Matos, Quintero, Anderson Conceição, Edimar; Yuri Lara, Andrey, Marlon Gomes and Nenê; Alex Teixeira and Figueiredo (Raniel). Technician: Jorginho