Grêmio scores a bizarre goal and raises suspicion on social media

Grêmio was losing to Vasco in the Arena, from OAS. However, in the 9th minute of the first half, an unassuming shot from Bitello ended up tying the match.

However, the performance of Vasco’s goalkeeper was what drew the most attention, the archer was lost with the deflection of the kick in the defense and when he would go towards the ball, he ended up falling again. Check out the video that quickly made waves on social media:

The situation ended up generating revolt, “suspicion” and many jokes on the internet. As much as there is no evidence, the curious move made some people associate the error with recent news of intentional failures related to the world of betting, which generated numerous comments on social networks:

If this was not intentional, this “goalkeeper” is the worst in Serie B — βRUNO  (@pompeo_bruno) September 11, 2022

However, there is no indication of intention in the bid and it seems to have been another gross failure of the goalkeeper, something that the Colorado fans have been experiencing with some frequency in recent months.

Inter’s next game

Inter’s next game is only on Monday (19), against Atlético-GO. Therefore, Mano Menezes will have time to train the Colorado team. That way, unlike Grêmio that needs bizarre goals like these, Colorado will be able to normally win its matches, as it did against Cuiabá.