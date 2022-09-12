Guedes defends cutting tribute to pay nurses’ salary floor

The Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, started to defend the exemption of the payroll in the health sector (reduce the charges levied on salaries) as a way of offsetting the minimum salary for nursing professionals, according to sources who attended a meeting with the president. of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), on Friday (9).

There is no estimate of how much the federal government would fail to collect from the tax exemption for the sector, nor what measure could be adopted to offset this tax waiver.

The law that established the minimum salary for nursing professionals between R$2,375 and R$4,750 was sanctioned by the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), in early August. But Congress did not indicate the sources of funds for the extra expenses, which will fall especially on states and municipalities.

It established a salary floor of R$4,750 for nurses, 70% of this amount for nursing technicians (R$3,325) and 50% for nursing assistants and midwives (R$2,375). There is no clear forecast on the budgetary impact for the implementation of the measure, but a study carried out during the proceedings in the Chamber of Deputies estimated its effects at R$ 16 billion.

STF suspends law

Despite the presidential sanction, the effects of the law are suspended by an injunction issued by the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Luís Roberto Barroso. After the suspension, the magistrate said in an exclusive interview with InfoMoney that the nursing floor violated “three or four” norms of the Constitution (see video below).

Barroso suspended the law until the STF’s final decision. The trial is taking place in the virtual plenary of the Court, and until yesterday the score was 5-2 for maintaining the suspension of the law. The trial will end on Wednesday (14).

