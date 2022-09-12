Gunmen guard Queen Elizabeth’s coffin during funeral procession

Police officers armed with rifles guard from nearby rooftops the body of Queen Elizabeth II, who will undergo a funeral procession today in Edinburgh, Scotland.

The monarch’s coffin will pass in procession along the Royal Mile, a street in the historic center of the Scottish capital, leaving the Palace of Holyrood, one of the official residences of the monarchy. King Charles III will follow the procession on foot, alongside brothers Anne, Andrew and Edward. The queen consort, Camilla, and Edward’s wife, Sophie, will follow by car. Princes William and Harry will not attend the event.

Afterwards, members of the royal family will gather at the Cathedral of Sant’Egidio, where the first funeral will take place. After the ceremony, the queen’s body will remain in a closed coffin in the cathedral for 24 hours, to be veiled by the public.

The monarch’s body arrived in the city yesterday and will remain at the religious headquarters until tomorrow. From there, he will be transferred to London, where from Wednesday (14) he will be in a new public funeral for another four days in Westminster. The Queen will be buried on 19 September in the George VI Memorial Chapel at Windsor Palace, next to her father’s grave.

Crowds wait to watch Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral procession in Edinburgh, Scotland Image: 12.Sep.2022 – Oli Scarff/AFP

Earlier, King Charles III addressed the British parliament for the first time, saying he “feel the weight of history”. “Before you, I cannot help but feel the weight of the history that surrounds us and that reminds us of the vital parliamentary traditions to which the members of the two Chambers are so committed,” he said to the representatives of the House of Commons and the Chamber of Deputies. of the Lords.

Members of parliament also spoke during the ceremony and offered their condolences to Charles.

*With AFP and Reuters