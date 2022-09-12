Guto Ferreira highlights Coritiba’s “best match” in victory over Atlético-GO: “Many delivery” | coritiba

Coach Guto Ferreira left very satisfied with Coritiba’s performance in the 2-0 victory over Atlético-GO, this Sunday, at Couto Pereira, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship. The result took Alviverde out of the relegation zone.

For the coach, Coxa had the best performance in the four games he led the team so far. In a press conference after the match, Guto Ferreira cited “posture, delivery and unity” as Alviverde’s main points on the field.

Coritiba secured the score with one goal each half. Alef Manga took advantage of Natanael’s cross and scored the first just before the break. At the beginning of the final stage, Fabrício Daniel headed in after a foul charged by Robinho and widened.

– A courageous stance, a surrender at every throw and for each other. There was compensation from several players, one covering the other. This along with the organization in the field. We start winning the game when we calm down, control our anxiety, and start working the ball on our feet. That’s how our goal was born, in the first half, and that’s how we commanded the second half – he commented.

– At the beginning of the game we had a little difficulty in retaining the ball, but then we found the spaces, we calmed down a little because we entered a little anxious. When we started to calm down and put the ball down, our team started to grow. Then our goal came at the end of the lights in the first half. This brought a lot of confidence to the beginning of the second half, so much so that we score right away – he added.

Guto Ferreira also celebrated the balance that Coritiba showed in the game, with good defensive posture and also efficiency to get goals in the attack. He promoted changes in the team, with the additions of goalkeeper Gabriel Vasconcelos, side Rafael Santos and midfielder Robinho.

– If you take player by player, everyone has their value and merit in this game. You can’t say one was bad. Within what we needed, each one fulfilled their mission very well, that’s why Coxa came out with this result, to the joy of our fans. Deserved, because he came here and pushed us from the first to the last minute, as he always does – analyzed.

Guto Ferreira celebrates Coritiba's victory