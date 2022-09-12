Haddad ‘takes a red card’ and Tarcísio doesn’t know SP, says Rodrigo Garcia

Candidate for re-election reaffirmed his position as ‘root from São Paulo’ during a campaign event

Flickr / Rodrigo Garcia

Current governor of São Paulo, Rodrigo Garcia is a candidate for re-election by the PSDB



The current governor of Sao Paulo, Rodrigo Garciacandidate for re-election by the Social Democracy Party of Brazil (PSDB), raised the tone when talking about Fernando Haddad (EN) and Tarcisio Gomes de Freitas (Republicans), its main opponents in the race for the government of São Paulo. During campaign events this Sunday, 11th, in São Bernardo do Campo and in the Liberdade neighborhood, Garcia reaffirmed his position as a “root from São Paulo” and made a comparison with his competitors. “I have been here for five months as governor and for 25 years showing who I am and that I have a life story dedicated to São Paulo. So, compare what each candidate has already done and I am convinced that in this comparison, you will observe that Rodrigo is the one who will take São Paulo forward”, declared the governor, who appears in third place in the latest polls of voting intentions. Without naming names, the reelection candidate stated that any of the opponents would take “one to two years to understand the government”, which would paralyze and harm the State. “We cannot use the government as a training tool to know what public administration is like. Remember that one already had the opportunity to be mayor here in São Paulo and got a red card from the population, he was not reelected. The other does not know the state,” he declared. According to the latest survey by the Instituto Ipec, Haddad leads the electoral race for the São Paulo government with 36% of voting intentions, followed by Tarcísio de Freitas with 21% and Rodrigo Garcia with 14%.