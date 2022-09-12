Harry, William, Kate and Meghan reunion has been negotiated

The reunion of Princes Harry and William with their respective wives, Duchess Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, was not as simple as one might think. The meeting at the gates of Windsor Castle was the fruit of lengthy negotiations and exchanges of messages between members of the royal family.

According to the British newspaper The Times, the meeting of the quartet came from a determination of the now King Charles III, father of the two princes. The negotiation of the meeting would have taken 45 minutes.

A royal source told The Times that Charles asked the brothers to understand each other and meet with the subjects present at the place, paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II. In this way, William got in touch with his brother explaining his father’s request and inviting him to accompany him, also taking his wife.

The princes’ wives did not go to Scotland to say goodbye to the late queen. According to OK! Magazine, the royals proposed that Kate stay at Windsor Palace, with the excuse of taking care of her three children, as a convincing argument for the ex-actress to stay in London.

“Harry would have exploited the fact that Kate was invited and Meghan was not,” said the source, exposing the royal family’s line of reasoning.

