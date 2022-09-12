He plays very little at Palmeiras, but goes to Qatar and earns 500 thousand reais a month

He played a crucial role in winning two consecutive Libertadores titles.

September 11, 2022 · 11:00 am

Ron is a very important player for the palm trees. In several interviews, Abel Ferreira he has already said that he is a fan of his style of play and that any coach in world football would like to have him in the squad. Despite some punctual criticism from the fans, the player has always been prestigious inside and outside the São Paulo club.

Last Thursday (8), a portal brought the information that an offer from abroad is on the way for an eventual sale of the attacker. The club interested in hiring the striker alviverde is from Qatar and the amounts can reach up to 15 million euros (BRL 78.2 million at the current price).

The Palmeiras decision behind the scenes is that they are willing to sell it, but it requires that at least 10 million euros be sent directly to the club, that is, Verdão wants to guarantee R$ 52.5 million of the 50% of what it is entitled to. The outside window closes on the 15th, so the conversations need to be intensified at full steam in the coming days.

Exit chance exists

It is always good to make it clear that the management of Palmeiras authorized the proposal, that is, she believes there is scope for Ron to even be traded for a “heavy” move.. The athlete would earn much more in Qatar, but he leaves his future in the hands of businessmen and the leaders of Palmeiras themselves.