Health Department updates monkeypox numbers in Brusque; check out

The Department of Health of Brusque, through the Epidemiological Surveillance, updated this Friday, 9, the numbers in relation to smallpox of monkeys.

In total, 14 cases were reported, of which four were confirmed, eight discarded, one probable (had contact with a positive, presented the lesions and only informed the Surveillance after healing), and one under investigation.

In none of the situations did the patients need hospitalization, they were only medicated and fulfilled the isolation recommended by the doctor.

Smallpox

The director of Health Surveillance, Ariane Fischer, advises the population that in case of symptoms, look for the Basic Health Unit (UBS), in your neighborhood, or the Polyclinic Emergency Care, from 1 pm to 10 pm or the Azambuja and Dom Joaquim hospitals. that serve 24 hours, seven days a week, via the Unified Health System (SUS).

Confirmed cases:

One male, 24 years old;

A man, 40 years old;

A man, 31 years old;

A man, 30 years old.

Under investigation:

Signs and symptoms generally include:

Rash or skin lesions;

Adenomegaly/Swollen Lymph Nodes (Wings);

Fever;

Body pain;

Headache;

Chill;

Weakness.

