Health market points to risk with the end of the ANS role – 09/11/2022 – Panel SA

While discussions about the impacts of the new nursing floor on the health sector’s accounts progress, the supplementary health market projects a storm added to another concern that may affect its activities, the release for coverage of health plans outside the roll of ANS (regulatory agency).

The measure threatens the entire system, according to FenaSaúde (National Federation of Supplementary Health), which points to the prospect of failure in the sector.

“Since the second quarter of 2021, operators have been recording consecutive operating losses, which already total R$ 4.8 billion. This shows that the sector is already on the alert about its sustainability”, says Vera Valente, executive director from FenaSaúde.

The entity’s analysis based on ANS data also points to 191 operators that closed 2021 with expenses above income and bring together 11 million beneficiaries.

The bill that overturns the so-called taxing role was approved on the Senate floor last month and is awaiting sanction.

Joana Cunha with Paulo Ricardo Martins and Diego Felix