Heat in BH: city has a new temperature record

The high temperatures hit a new record in Belo Horizonte, with the mark of 34.4°C verified at 15:00 this Sunday (11/9), at the Pampulha station. According to information from Climatempo meteorologist, Ruibran dos Reis, the picture stems from a dry air mass over Minas Gerais. There is no forecast of rain for the next few days, the meteorologist said.
ALERT
Since last Thursday (8/9), the capital of Minas Gerais has been on alert for low humidity. The forecast is that the situation will remain that way until tomorrow, therefore, the Civil Defense of BH recommends attention to hydration and opting for light and fresh foods throughout the day.
The organ also indicates avoiding physical activities outdoors and exposure to the sun between 10 am and 5 pm, as well as very hot baths, which can dry out the skin. Civil Defense recommends sleeping in ventilated and humid places.
See the list of the 67 mining cities in great danger due to low air humidity:
- Dourados Abbey
- arinos
- Bonfinópolis de Minas
- Bonito de Minas
- Brasilândia de Minas
- Brasilia de Minas
- Buritis
- Buritizeiro
- big headboard
- Blue Field
- Chapada Gaúcha
- Clear of the Potions
- Marine Canon
- Jesus’ heart
- coromandel
- Don Bosco
- handsome
- Francisco Dumont
- chief guard
- Ibiai
- ibiracatu
- Icaraí de Minas
- Itacarambi
- jaíba
- January
- japonvar
- Jequitaí
- João Pinheiro
- Juvenilia
- Lagamar
- Duck’s lake
- big lagoon
- lassance
- Otter
- louisland
- sleeve 3139300
- Matias Cardoso
- Mirabella
- miravania
- Montavania
- Montes Claros
- natalia
- paracatu
- Patis
- Mine Ducks
- Stones of Maria da Cruz
- Pintopolis
- Pirapora
- chic stitch
- President Olegário
- brook
- Santa Fe de Minas
- San Francisco
- Sao Goncalo do Abaete
- Sao Joao da Lagoa
- Sao Joao da Ponte
- Saint John of the Missions
- Sao Joao do Pacuí
- Sao Romao
- ubaí
- Unai
- Uruana de Minas
- Urucuia
- Várzea da Palma
- Varzelândia
- ebb
- Verdelândia