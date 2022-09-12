Heat in BH: city has a new temperature record

Family watches the sunset from Belvedere viewpoint (photo: Túlio Santos/EM/DA Press) The high temperatures hit a new record in Belo Horizonte, with the mark of 34.4°C verified at 15:00 this Sunday (11/9), at the Pampulha station. According to information from Climatempo meteorologist, Ruibran dos Reis, the picture stems from a dry air mass over Minas Gerais. There is no forecast of rain for the next few days, the meteorologist said.

Since last Thursday (8/9), the capital of Minas Gerais has been on alert for low humidity. The forecast is that the situation will remain that way until tomorrow, therefore, the Civil Defense of BH recommends attention to hydration and opting for light and fresh foods throughout the day.

The organ also indicates avoiding physical activities outdoors and exposure to the sun between 10 am and 5 pm, as well as very hot baths, which can dry out the skin. Civil Defense recommends sleeping in ventilated and humid places.

See the list of the 67 mining cities in great danger due to low air humidity: