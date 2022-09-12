“Homeless”? Understand why Bruna Marquezine is living with Xuxa

Bruna Marquezine is temporarily living with none other than Xuxa Meneghel. The information comes from columnist Ancelmo Gois, who anticipated the news shared by the actress on the podcast Quem Pode, Pod, by Giovanna Ewbank and Fernanda Paes Leme.

In his participation in the program – which has not yet aired –, Marquezine explained that he is “temporarily homeless” because he has just sold his mansion in Barra da Tijuca, valued at around R$15 million, to Michel Teló.

While she doesn’t find another home, Bruna is staying with Xuxa, in the room she used to belong to Sasha Meneghel, daughter of the presenter and childhood friend of the actress.

In addition, Bruna will also talk about her personal life and her latest step in her international career — her role in the DC Comics feature, Blue Beetle.

