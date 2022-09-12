House of the Dragon: New episode of the series delivers spoiler about Rhaenyra’s future and reference stirs the web: “I even shivered”

HBO Max released the new episode of The House of the Dragon, titled “The King of the Narrow Sea”, last Sunday (11)

The series “House of the Dragon” has only four episodes available so far, but it is already acclaimed by the general public and the critics. On IMDb, for example, the evaluation is 8.8/10, with more than 110 thousand opinions. The predecessor of ” “game of Thrones” revolves around Targaryen Housemore specifically in the dispute between Rhaenira and the brother, Aegon IIfor the Iron Throne.

SPOILER ALERT TO FOLLOW!

In the sequence displayed by HBO last Sunday (11), the princess meets Daemon Targaryen and agrees to explore beyond the Red Keep at his uncle’s side. the king’s heir Viseryseven kisses the character of Matt Smithwho in the end decides not to desecrate his niece.

Web notices spoiler about Rhaenyra’s future in “House of the Dragon”

During the “walk” of Rhaenyra and Daemon, a woman asks if Aemma Arryn’s daughter would like to know about her death. The young girl is unresponsive and then a dragon fake fire. The fans, by the way, understood the scene as a spoiler about the future of Targaryen.

Death of the character in the book

In the book, “Nyra” is offered and devoured by Sunfyre, a dragon ridden by Aegon II. “I even shivered“, wrote a Twitter user. “A spoiler and a non-spoiler at the same time. We already kind of know what’s going to happen“, analyzed another. “Her death is very unfair“added a third.