How do DISCOUNTS on the light bill work? Find out who is entitled

Starting this month, consumers who meet a requirement imposed by the National Electric Energy Agency (ANEEL) will be able to receive bonuses but next year’s electricity bills. The measure emerged after the water crisis 91 years ago, as part of the Incentive Program for the Voluntary Reduction of Electric Energy Consumption.

Want to know how the program works and who has the right to participate? So keep following us below to check out all the information we’ve separated especially for you!

Who is entitled to discounts on the electricity bill?

In principle, consumers in group B (low voltage) and group A (high voltage) can participate in the initiative, which are equivalent to the industrial, residential, commercial, rural, services and public service consumption classes, in addition to the residences that benefit from of the Social Electricity Tariff (TSEE).

On the other hand, those who have a distributed generation system (both generators and beneficiaries), free and special consumers and those who do not have a consumption history that allows the measurement of the reduction, such as people who have just moved, are not entitled to participate. for example.

How will the bonus work?

In short, to have access to the bonus, it is necessary for the consumer to sum up the electricity consumption between 20 and 10%, in the months of September to December 2022. It is not necessary to register to participate, as the investigation will be carried out by the company itself electricity distributor. The consumer will only have to pay attention to the expenses, really.

However, it should be noted that this does not mean that the greater the reduction, the greater the discount on electricity bills. From there, if the reduction target is reached, a bonus of R$ 0.50 will be applied to each kilowatt-hour (kWh) of energy saved between September and December, compared to the same period last year.

If the consumer is going to receive the discount, he will receive a notice on the first electricity bill that arrives at his residence after the calculation of consumption for the proposed months. Also, according to ANEEL, it is up to electricity distributors to notify consumers of the reduction target and of the partial calculations of the reduction, always in an objective and clear manner.

