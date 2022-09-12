How do I find out if I am entitled to a double PIS/PASEP withdrawal?

The worker who has not yet withdrawn the PIS/Pasep salary allowance has until the end of this year to redeem the amount. know more

The worker who has not yet withdrawn the PIS/Pasep salary allowance has until the end of this year to redeem the amount, as in 2023, only one opportunity will be given to withdraw the benefit.

According to official data, about 1 million workers forgot the allowances for the years 2019 and 2020. In this way, these citizens are entitled to the double withdrawal of PIS/Pasep, which can be done until December 29th.

Double PIS/Pasep withdrawal

In summary, the Social Integration Program (PIS) includes employees from the private sector. The Public Servant Asset Formation Program (Pasep) is aimed at public servants.

How to apply for PIS/Pasep

Check below how to request PIS/Pasep amounts:

By phone

The worker can call the Alô Trabalhador Central, on the phone 158.

Public servants, on the other hand, can request the Pasep through the Banco do Brasil Customer Service, at 4004-0001 or 0800.0729-0001;

By email

The query can be made through the electronic address [email protected], where the letters “uf” must be placed the acronym of the state where the worker lives.

in person

Workers who are entitled to PIS may apply in person at one of the units of the Ministry of Labor and Social Security, which will send the amount to Caixa Econômica Federal.

In the case of public servants, who are entitled to the Pasep, they must go to a branch of Banco do Brasil.

by the app

In addition, it is also possible to consult the Digital Work Card application (available for Android and iOS) and on the Gov.br Portal, in addition to being able to check if they are entitled to the allowance, the worker can also access the value, date of withdrawal and the bank to which it will be credited.

Who is entitled to PIS/Pasep?

In short, those who fall into the following situations in the base year are entitled to PIS/Pasep:

He received, on average, up to two minimum wages per month;

It was registered in a portfolio;

Worked for at least 30 days a year;

He had been enrolled in PIS/Pasep for at least five years;

It had the data updated by the employer in the Annual Report of Social Information (Rais) or eSocial, according to the category of the company.

What is the value of PIS/Pasep?

The amount of PIS/Pasep varies from R$101.00 to R$1,212.00, proportional to the number of months the citizen worked during the base year.

