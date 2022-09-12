How Many Hours Do I Need to Work to Pay for a Basic Food Basket

Have you ever done the math of how many hours you need to work to buy a basic food basket? If you earn a minimum wage of R$1,212 and live in the city of São Paulo, it took 136 hours and 6 minutes to work to buy a basic food basket in August. The price is enough to feed only one adult.

If we consider the net minimum wage in August, after the 7.5% discount from Social Security, this São Paulo worker had to commit 66.88% of his remuneration to purchase the basic food basket products. The data are from the National Food Basket Survey, carried out by the diese (Inter-union Department of Statistics and Socioeconomic Studies), released last week. In July, this percentage was 67.83%, while in August 2021, it was 63.93%.

São Paulo has the most expensive food basket in the country: São Paulo has the most expensive food basket of all other Brazilian capitals researched by Dieese, with a value of R$ 749.78. Therefore, it is necessary to work at least 19 days with a workload of 7 hours a day to be able to buy a basic food basket, in the case of those who earn minimum wage.

And inflation? If the number of hours is large, the good news is that the IPCA (National Broad Consumer Price Index), which measures the country’s official inflation, dropped 0.36% in August, as reported by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics. (IBGE) this Friday (9). The drop was influenced by the retraction in fuel prices.

It is the lowest index for a month of August in the last 24 years, that is, since 1998. In July, the drop was 0.68%, when the rate reached its lowest level since the beginning of the historical series of the survey, in January from 1980.