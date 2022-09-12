How much does the British royal family cost?

About 86 million pounds, more than half a billion reais: this was the amount paid by the UK government to the British royal family between March 2021 and March 2022, according to data from the Crown itself. The money is used to pay for the royals, who are ranked the fifth richest in the world in a survey by the South China Morning Post.

Until then, the richest member of the royal family was Queen Elizabeth II, who died last Thursday (8), aged 96. Alone, the monarch accumulated assets valued at at least 350 million pounds – more than R$ 2 billion, at the current price -, according to a report published by the British newspaper The Sunday Times.

Here are some figures from the royal family over the last year, available in a report released in June:

Sovereign Subsidy

Between March 2021 and March 2022, the British royal family received 86.3 million pounds (BRL 516 million) referring to the so-called Sovereign Grant (“Sovereign Grant”, in free translation). The money comes from taxes paid by British taxpayers for renting, buying and selling property on land owned by the Crown.

Paid annually by the British government, the Sovereign Grant represents the royals’ main source of income and is used to cover security, food, travel and personnel expenses.

total expenses

The expenses of the British Crown amounted to 102.4 million pounds (BRL 612.3 million) in the last year, still according to official data. The figure is up 17% from 2020-2021, when total spending stood at £87.5m.

Palace renovation

More than 60% of the Crown’s expenses are related to property maintenance. In 2021-2022, these expenses amounted to 63.9 million pounds (BRL 382.1 million) —up 29% from 2020-2021.

This leap is justified by the costs of renovating Buckingham Palace in London, the official residence of the monarch of the United Kingdom – now King Charles III, son of Elizabeth II. Of the nearly £64m spent on maintenance last year, £47.8m was invested in the Palace.

The works can still extend for almost a decade.

employee salaries

The payroll of employees of the British royal family reached 23.7 million pounds (BRL 141.7 million) in 2021-2022, according to official report. It is the Crown’s second largest expense, behind property maintenance costs.

In 2020-2021, the amounts spent on personnel were slightly higher: 24.1 million pounds (R$ 144.1 million).

official trips

With the scenario of the covid-19 pandemic improving, it was to be expected that spending on official travel by the British royal family would increase. In 2021-2022, these expenses amounted to 4.5 million pounds (BRL 26.9 million) — an increase of more than 40% over the previous year (3.2 million pounds, or R$19.1 million).

Among the trips made in the last year are the tour of William and Kate Middleton – now the Prince and Princess of Wales – through the Caribbean, which cost 226,400 pounds (R$ 1.4 million), and the trip of Charles III to Barbados, a former British colony, spent £138,500. The values ​​were disclosed by the Bloomberg news agency.