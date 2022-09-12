how much is gasoline now?

O fuel is weighing a little less on the pocket of Brazilian consumers, alleviating part of the price spike seen during the pandemic. In the last three months, the cuts announced by Petrobras in its refineries add up to 19.2 percentage points.

Part of this drop reaches the final consumer. Taking into account the accumulated reductions announced in July and August, the drop in the price of a liter of gasoline was 12.21% at gas stations in the country, or about R$ 0.76.

According to a survey by Ticket Log, the average price of gasoline is R$ 5.46 per liter in the country. The survey encompasses the 7% reduction announced by Petrobras to distributors on September 2, which was the largest since April 21, 2020.

“The readjustment with the greatest positive effect on the pocket of Brazilian drivers continues to be that of July 19, which reached a 0.92% decrease in the first days after the announcement, also a result of the sum of the ICMS exemption”, he said, in a note, Douglas Pina, general director of Mainstream of the Fleet and Mobility Division of Edenred Brasil, owner of Ticket Log.

Crop by region

Among the Brazilian regions, the Northeast had the most expressive percentage drop. There, the average price dropped 14.56%, while the national average is 11.62%.

The North region recorded the highest average price in the country, R$ 5.97 a liter. On the other hand, the lowest average is in the South region, where gasoline costs R$ 5.48 per liter.

In the breakdown by states, Piauí had the greatest percentage reduction (-18.24%), with the value of a liter changing from R$ 7.23 to R$ 5.91.

What explains the drop?

The drop in gasoline prices is the result of a combination of internal and external factors. The first of these is the devaluation of the barrel of oil after the great world pressure caused by the war in Ukraine. The item is one of the references used by Petrobras when defining the amount passed on to distributors.

In addition, the cut in federal and state taxes also contributed to the decrease. Until December, the government limited the ICMS rate on fuel to 18%.