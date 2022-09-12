How to update the MEI registration online?

It is possible to access the MEI registration change twice a day and change 8 fields in each form. Know more.

Keeping the MEI record up to date is essential for accounting to be done correctly. This also involves tracking accounts, so you can facilitate some processes. Such as the loan process for MEI.

Imagine if the company changed its address. In this case, it is essential to update the data with the Federal Revenue. And in case you have no idea how to change your registration address, the trade name, in the content below, we will teach you how to change it, and what data you can, and which you cannot change.

In addition, it is worth mentioning that the process is done for free, and the best: remotely. So, see below, how to do the process. It is also worth mentioning that to make the changes, it is necessary to have the company’s CNPJ, as well as personal documents (CPF, DIRPF of the last two years or voter registration card).

What are the MEI registration data that you can change?

In short, not all data you can change. Below, see the list that can be changed on the internet:

Commercial or residential addresses.

Identity document;

Phone for contact;

Email

Fantasy name;

Share capital;

occupations;

Form of action.

What data can you NOT change by MEI?

Social Reason;

CPF;

Birth date;

Mother’s name.

How to update the MEI registration?

Making the change is very simple. Check out the step by step below:

Access the Entrepreneur Portal: Then, click on “Already MEI”; After that, tap on “MEI Cadastral Update”; After that, click on “Request”; After that, log in with your data; Finally, update or correct the information available.

In addition, it is worth mentioning that according to the Entrepreneur Portal, it is possible to access the MEI registration change twice a day and change 8 fields in each form. That is, it is possible to make up to 16 possible changes per day, 8 in each access.

