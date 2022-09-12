How wealthy is Elizabeth II — and why egg-drooling around her is immoral

The egg drool over Queen Elizabeth II is even more stupid considering the fortune she amassed and left to her heirs, equally vagrants who have never done anything in their lives – they are reality show stars for those dazzled by the monarchy.

Died at the age of 96, Elizabeth amassed a personal fortune estimated at 370 million pounds (2.2 billion reais), according to the Sunday Times.

An annual government grant, called the Sovereign Grant, covers the official expenses of all members of the royal household.

During the 2020-2021 fiscal year the figure reached £86 million, of which £34.4 million used for restoration and maintenance of Buckingham Palace in London.

The “Sovereign Grant” is equivalent to 15% of the profits made by the “Crown Estate”, a huge financial portfolio that includes land, real estate and other types of assets, such as wind farms that belonged to the monarch but managed independently.

The net income of the “Crown Estate” is transferred to the British Treasury, according to an agreement sealed in 1760.

“Privy Purse” is how the monarch’s private income is called, which comes mainly from the site in the Duchy of Lancaster, owned by the royal house since the Middle Ages.

Its assets comprise land, financial investments and property worth more than 500 million pounds (2.98 billion reais).

The “Privy Estate” comprises 315 residences, as well as commercial establishments in central London and thousands of hectares of farmland.

Net income for the 2020-2021 financial year was over £20 million. The queen gave part of this sum to her family and paid taxes on money not used in official tasks.

“The Queen used this money to pay her living expenses to maintain the Balmoral and Sandringham residences, which was very costly,” said David McClure, author of a book on the late’s finances entitled “The Queen’s True Worth.”

Both residences were her private property.

“She also used some of this money to subsidize other members of the royal family who did not receive public money or the Sovereign Grant,” McClure added to AFP.

Among the recipients of these grants were his daughter Princess Anne, her youngest son Prince Edward, and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, as well as their middle child Prince Andrew.

Andrew has not held any royal duties since he was caught in Jeffrey Epstein’s pedophilia scheme and therefore will not receive such a generous share.

The Queen also had some items from the Royal Collection on a personal basis, which includes a stamp collection that belonged to her grandfather, King George V, estimated at 100 million pounds sterling.

The monarch’s great passion for racehorses also earned her more than £7 million in prizes, according to myracing.com calculations, although the figure excludes the animals’ costly upkeep.

The Crown Jewels, valued at around £3 billion, will automatically transfer to successor Charles III.

The queen has been implicated in the Paradise Papers, secret documents that were leaked in 2017 about the assets of the rich and powerful outside their countries.

The documents revealed that Elizabeth II, through the Duchy of Lancaster, deposited 10 million pounds in the Cayman Islands and Bermuda, British overseas territories, considered tax havens.