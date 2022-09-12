Humberto Carrão poses hugging Bella Camero after the breakup

Humberto Carrão published on his social networks a photo in which he appears hugging the actress Bella Camero. In August of this year, he announced the end of his 10-year relationship with actress Chandelly Braz.

Bella shared the record with the caption “Just getting to know us”. The two acted together in the movie “Marighella”, released in November last year. Both played militants of the National Liberation Action in the feature film.

The record caused a stir on social media, sparking speculation about a possible relationship between the former castmates.

“But of course the hottest man in Brazil was going to spend two seconds single”, complained an internet user. The post already has more than 32,000 likes.

Some netizens defended that the two are longtime friends and that the record does not indicate a relationship.

“Bella Camero is like that with all her friends”, replied a fan.

but bella camero is like that with all her friends. she was like that with johnny massaro, you know lol — chutchuca from the left (@carulinanaoviu) September 11, 2022

Who is Bella Camero?

Humberto Carrão stood out on television when he acted in global soap operas such as “Amor de Mãe”, “Cheias de Charme” and “A Lei do Amor”. Bella debuted on the network in 2009 in the series “Geral.com”, participated in two seasons of “Malhação” and acts in the series “Lov3”, produced by the streaming service Amazon Prime Video.

in an interview with universeshe said she is part of the LGBTQIA+ community.

“I’m a cisgender, white, LGBTQIA+ woman. I’ve come to understand that non-monogamy isn’t just about being with other people. It’s also about what it means to be in a relationship, what exchanges are, what to do and what not to do. And there is not just one way to exchange affection”, he reflected.