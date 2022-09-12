“I didn’t want to leave the house”

The actor revealed that he regrets the act and that he lived through a difficult time

Bruno Gagliasso opens the game and reports depression after betraying Gio Ewbank
Together for a long time, the actor Bruno Gagliasso opened her heart when talking about her relationship with Giovanna Ewbank. The couple, who are the father of three children, went through a difficult time in 2012 and came to separate after a betrayal by Bruno came out publicly.

In an interview with “Is it over there”, from the newspaper “The globe”, the actor revealed that at the time of the separation, he had depression: “It was the most difficult phase of my life. I had depression, I didn’t want to leave the house, I felt ashamed. Part of who I am today as a man is because of what happened. That doesn’t mean it’s right”.

Bruno said that the situation only improved after he and Giovanna came together to resolve the crisis: “We dealt with the truth and were sure that we wanted to be together. We are not mistaken. We discover that there is no such thing as perfection and that we are flesh and blood. But if I could go back, I wouldn’t want it to have happened“, said.

Finally, the famous said that today, years later, the flame that keeps the relationship alive still exists: “You have to roll. When we have time, when the children are at their grandparents’ house, we can make a mess. we are in a happy moment”, he said finishing.

