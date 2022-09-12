‘I don’t want gays in my bar’

A couple from Rio de Janeiro says they were prevented from buying drinks at a bar near Ipanema beach, in the south zone of the capital, because they are gay. Designer Fernando de Carvalho Pimentel says that one of the partners at Popeye Bar Ipanema told him that he would not “serve gay people”. The case took place on September 7, the Independence Day of Brazil.

In an interview with UOLPimentel, who is married to lawyer Rafael Souto Monteagudo, said that the two were already regulars at the establishment since the state adopted more lenient restrictions against covid-19.

“When we visited the beach again, we ended up at this bar. A lot of people from the LGBTQIA+ community also started going there and it became a point for gays at certain times, at the end of the day. As an ‘after’ from the beach”, he said. “We never had any problems, we were always well attended, we really like the attendants and they know us by name, they are very affectionate”.

The good relationship changed drastically on the 7th of September. As usual, Pimentel and her husband decided to stop by the bar after a day at the beach.

“We went there and found people in front, commenting that they couldn’t buy beer. I asked if it was because the beer hall was broken and they said no, that nobody wanted to sell drinks because we were gay.” According to Pimentel, about 30 to 40 people were prevented from consuming at the bar, which was normally open for heterosexual couples.

“I couldn’t believe what was happening, we’d never been through this. I decided to talk to the cashier, who knows us. I asked for a beer and I already arrived with the card to pay. Then he looked at me, with a low look, and said: ‘Sorry, but I’m not going to sell beer to you.’

The designer was then instructed to talk to one of the partners of the establishment, identified as Milton Carlos Caruso Freitas. He claims that in all the times he had frequented the place, he had not seen the man there. “I called him, but he wouldn’t turn to me. I then poked him with my beach mat and he turned around and said he wouldn’t serve us: ‘I don’t want gay people in my bar today, I won’t answer gays’.”

Pimentel says he started an argument with Freitas and the other regulars began to hear the fight, which became widespread. The man would have insisted on banning the sale to the gay public and stated that he was “a real Bolsonarista”.

“We decided to leave the bar and go to another one next door. Some of the couples who were heterosexual also left. Only one person was left wearing green and yellow shirts”, he says.

The following day, Pimentel registered a police report at the 14th DP (Leblon). In a note sent to UOLthe Civil Police reported that the case was forwarded to Decradi (Delegation of Racial Crimes and Intolerance Crimes), which is investigating and listening to those involved and witnesses.

The designer said he complained about the situation on social media, but was blocked by the company. “The employees were embarrassed. The order was from Milton, but I didn’t see the other partner do anything to reverse the situation”, says Pimentel.

Owners deny allegations

In an interview with UOLone of the owners of the establishment, Antônio de Pádua, denied that any homophobic aggression had been carried out against the couple at the place.

According to him, the great movement at the bar on September 7, with a flow of people returning from celebrations on the waterfront, meant that customer service at the counter was prevented.

“The counter here measures six feet, it’s a one-door bar. Can you imagine, 100 people inside? The employees said they couldn’t serve without tokens. They started selling tokens, but the commotion was great.”

According to the owner, the couple would have broken a glass in the bar and also punched the store’s freezer. Padua also said that “one of them even hit his partner three times on the head. This was filmed and we gave the video to the police,” he said.

On more than one occasion, the owner stated that “the bar has no political, religious and racial ideology”.

Positioning on social networks

In a note published on social media yesterday, the establishment reported that it repudiates “any discriminatory act, perhaps alleged practice of homophobia on the premises of that commercial establishment.”

“It is worth asserting that Bar Popeye is against collective and/or individual homophobic manifestations, which incite persecution and violence against people due to sexual orientation and/or gender identity, repudiating these conducts, which constitute a serious affront to human rights. Therefore, affirmative action is necessary so that prejudice and violence in the workplace, motivated by gender identity, are minimized”, says a statement.

The establishment also reported that it has staff in an “absolute plurality of gender identity, the issue of eradicating the harmful effects of all forms of homophobia in the workplace and, above all, in all parts of world society being fully incorporated. .”

“Finally, it is relevant to express the most unrestricted solidarity with the LGBTQIAPN+ public, based on the aforementioned commercial establishment in the sum of conducts for the construction of an egalitarian society, free from any form of discrimination”, concludes the note.

Today, the establishment also published a second statement informing that it received the alert from many customers about the attitude of closing the communication channel on social networks.

“Our bar is more than 50 years old and is located next to one of the biggest LGBTQIAPN+ strongholds in the city. Despite the tradition, we are a pub and we don’t have a person responsible for our social networks, which we use more for dissemination. without much preparation to deal with such repercussion that it took us completely by surprise, because we always had an LGBTQIAPN+ audience.”

Also, according to the publication, customers of “diverse sexualities and genders” were not served due to a lack of “ability to manage the unexpected high flow of people”.

“Those who visit us know that here, you consume first and pay later, but this method is unfeasible on a very busy day. We reinforce our respect, affection and solidarity for all LGBTQIAPN+ people who felt offended or discriminated against by the erroneous news published on the date of yesterday”, concludes the note.

A third note, sent privately to Pimentel, concerns the position of the second partner, Antônio de Pádua Won-Held Gonçalves de Freitas.

In the image, the partner informs that he “never instructed” the employees to make a distinction of sexuality for the service and that he always “corroborated so that the bar showed to the customers a climate of tranquility and reception without prejudice, be they of any nature or the whole public, especially the LGBTQIAPN+ public, which has always been the establishment’s target audience, reinforcing its respect and affection for all patrons.”

Designer Fernando Pimentel received a note on behalf of another partner at the establishment Image: Personal archive

The partner also says that he “demonstrates solidarity with the couple and the entire LGBTQIAPN+ community” and that he “is talking” with the other partner and the employees “to investigate what happened and correct any failure in service”. The statement ends by saying that there is “total dissatisfaction and sadness with what happened and with the alleged attitudes taken” by Milton.