“I should have chosen a better father”

Socialite seems to have regretted the exhibition and ended up deleting the publication, but the print circulated on the network with the comments of netizens

Narcisa Tamborindeguy has never had a word for it. Now, the socialite decided to ‘do her dirty clothes’ and vent about Boninho with a publication on the networks full of irony and criticism of the director of Big Brother Brasil, this Sunday (11), with whom she was married from 1983 to 1986. he was harshly critical when he sent a message to his daughter, saying he should have “chosen a better father” for her.

“To my beloved Marianna, the best psychoanalyst in the world. With all my love from Saint Tropez and I should have chosen a much better father for you!”began by saying the socialite, who added: “You don’t deserve to go through this stress! I’m sorry I made the wrong choice”she vented to Marianna Tamborindeguy, Boninho’s daughter.

The socialite shared, on her official profile on Instagram, an article talking about the daughter of the ex-couple and made the outburst in the caption of the publication. However, the socialite seems to have regretted the exposure and ended up deleting it, keeping only sharing in Stories. The measure did not help much, as followers saved Narcissa’s post in a screenshot and reproduced it on social networks.

Netizens, of course, did not let the socialite’s manifestation go unnoticed and commented on Twitter. “Another normal day at Instagram’s Dry Laundry, where dirty clothes are washed in front of general! The post was deleted, but the print is eternal”, said an internet user. “In a post honoring her daughter, Narcisa Tamborindeguy pins Boninho: ‘I should have chosen a much better father for you’”, said a profile on the microblog.