Narcisa Tamborindeguysocialite, paid tribute to his daughter, Mariannaon the social network and took the opportunity to detonate cuteher ex-husband, and the girl’s father.

“I should have chosen a better father”

“To my beloved Marianna, the best psychoanalyst in the world. With all my love from Saint Tropez and should have chosen a much better father for you! You don’t deserve to go through that stress! I’m sorry I made the wrong choice”detonated the socialite for the BBB23 general director.

The global director married the socialite in 1983 and they remained together for three years. The couple’s daughter Marianna Tamborindeguyis the result of this relationship, but keeps a little out of the spotlight.

Recently, the director of The farm, Rodrigo Carelliconfessed that it would be a dream daffodil in the cast, but a series of demands from her prevented that.

“The curious thing was those who said they were going to do it, but then, in the sequence, they said: ‘The makeup artist will come in, right? Will you have the hairdresser? There will be who knows what’. I can say the name, because she won’t be upset. She said that that way (without perks), she couldn’t, which is Narcissa. It is our dream, but it is impossible, because she would like to have this structure, she has several that cannot live without this structure”he explained.

