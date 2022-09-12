“I think maturity is so wonderful…”

On the air with the soap opera “wetland“, the actor Murilo Benício enjoyed Rock in Rio last Saturday (10). On that occasion, Tenório from the serial adapted by Bruno Luperi appeared alongside his ex-wife, Giovanna Antonelliand director Leonardo Nogueira, current global partner.

In addition to the trio, Paola Oliveira appeared in the images. On social media, fans went crazy with the reunion of the eternal interpreters of Jade and Lucas in “O Clone”. “So beautiful!! I think their maturity and friendship is so wonderful.“, wrote a Twitter user. “The maturity of millions, love“, echoed another.

“My mind sees this photo and it starts to sing: just for loveoooor, we put our hand, in the fire of passion and let it burn, just for loveoooor“, joked a third, in reference to the theme song of the protagonists in the famous work written by Gloria Perez.

It is worth noting that the relationship between the artists lasted four seasons, with the definitive ending in 2005, according to information published by the “Glam“. Together, the two had a son, Pietro Antonelli Benício, now 17 years old. For more entertainment news, follow Bolavip Brasil.