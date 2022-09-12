If you are MEI and you do this, you will be in big trouble

There are some things that can cause serious penalties to those who are MEI (Individual Microentrepreneur), do you know all infractions? Check out what infractions a MEI should never commit!

What are the infractions that can get in trouble for an MEI?

There are many benefits acquired by becoming a MEI, such as the purchase of a car with a discount of up to 30%, exemption from federal taxes and issuance of invoices, but there are also infractions that can generate serious penalties for an individual microentrepreneur. Check out what they are!

One of the obligations of an individual micro-entrepreneur is the monthly payment of the Simples Nacional Collection Document (DAS). However, by failing to pay the monthly fee, the MEI runs the risk of having its registration cancelled.

The amount to be paid will depend on the category in which the MEI operates, check it out!

Commercial or Industrial Companies: Payment of BRL 61.60, of which BRL 60.60 for INSS (National Social Security Institute) and BRL 1.00 for ICMS (Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services);

Provision of Services: Payment of R$ 65.60, R$ 60.60 of INSS and R$ 5.00 of ISS (Service Tax);

Trade and Services: Payment of BRL 66.60, of which BRL 60.60 for INSS, BRL 1.00 for ICMS and BRL 5.00 for ISS.

Practicing activities not valid for an MEI

Although the list of activities applicable to a MEI is extensive, there are a number of practices that do not fit into the accepted ones and that, if practiced, can result in serious penalties.

Among the prohibited activities are: comedian, DJ or VJ, singer or independent musician, performing arts instructor, electrician, document archivist, accounting technician and private teacher, among others.

The list of activities allowed to an MEI can be changed by the government at any time, the last two changes took place in 2019 and 2020, respectively.

Do not register an employee

One of the disadvantages of becoming a MEI is being able to hire only one employee. To circumvent this rule, some micro-entrepreneurs hire more than one employee but do not register.

However, when hiring an employee and not registering, the MEI runs the risk of being penalized by the government and the Federal Revenue Service.

omission of revenue

With the annual revenue limit being R$ 81 thousand, the act of omitting billing can end up being committed. However, if the MEI issues its prescription, it will be subject to a subpoena so that it can carry out the rectification of the declared data, taking into account all divergences found by the Federal Revenue.

