Imperial and paiN Gaming waive closed qualifier for ESL Challenger Rotterdam | DRAFT5

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago

Imperial and paiN Gaming will no longer compete in the closed qualifier for the ESL Challenger Rotterdam. The two teams received invitations from the organizing committee, but chose to give up the dispute, according to the ESL statement on social media.

Both paiN Gaming and Imperial have withdrawn from the South American closed qualifier, as such we will be increasing the second open qualifier qualifier slots from one to three to replace these teams.

The reason for the withdrawal was not detailed by the organizations, but both are already guaranteed in the EPL Conference Season 17. In the case of Imperial, the team would still have a conflict of dates with the Flow FiReLEAGUE 2022 Global Finalswhich will be held face-to-face in Barcelona, ​​Spain.

Therefore, the second open qualifier in South America, which will end this Sunday (11), will distribute three spots for the closed qualifier in the region. FURIA Academy, The Union, THE PLAN and paquetá still alive in the dispute.

